Clippers Center DeAndre Jordan Uninjured In Two-Car Crash In California

Chris Paul gave his friend and teammate DeAndre Jordan a State Farm assist on Tuesday.

According to TMZ, Jordan was involved in a two-car accident in Vista Del Mar, Calif., while on his way to catch the team plane to New Orleans. Jordan was uninjured in the crash, but another person was transported to the hospital with what is being described as a “non-serious” injury. Paul reportedly was not involved in the crash, but was nearby and came to check on his friend and give him a ride to the airport.

It’s a good thing Chris, or Cliff, was there to lend a helping hand.

The Clippers are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference but will be without star forward Blake Griffin for a few weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images