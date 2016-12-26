Clippers Vs. Lakers Live Stream: Watch NBA Christmas Day Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The final NBA Christmas Day game has a bit of a question mark surrounding it.

The 22-9 Los Angeles Clippers might be down two key players Sunday night, as both Blake Griffin and Chris Paul sidelined with injuries. Griffin will definitely be inactive after undergoing knee surgery earlier in the week, and Paul is questionable due to an ailing hamstring.

So don’t count out the 11-22 Los Angeles Lakers in this one.

Here’s how you can watch Clippers vs. Lakers online.

When: Sunday, Dec. 25, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images