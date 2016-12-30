Colorado Vs. Oklahoma State Live Stream: Watch Alamo Bowl Online

No. 10 Colorado and No. 12 Oklahoma State both lost their final regular season games, but they still have a chance to end 2016 on a positive note with a win at the Alamo Bowl.
The Buffaloes are slight two-point favorites at most sportsbooks, but the Cowboys certainly are capable of scoring a ton of points on most defenses.
Here’s how to watch the Alamo Bowl online.
When: Thursday, Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP