Colorado Vs. Oklahoma State Live Stream: Watch Alamo Bowl Online

by on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 7:03PM
No. 10 Colorado and No. 12 Oklahoma State both lost their final regular season games, but they still have a chance to end 2016 on a positive note with a win at the Alamo Bowl.

The Buffaloes are slight two-point favorites at most sportsbooks, but the Cowboys certainly are capable of scoring a ton of points on most defenses.

Here’s how to watch the Alamo Bowl online.

When: Thursday, Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

NESN Team

