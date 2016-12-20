Commercial For Portable Air Compressor Clearly Cracks Deflategate Joke

Share this:

If you’re selling a portable air compressor, you’re almost obligated to make a Deflategate joke somewhere along the line, right?

This commercial for Air Dragon, which is some sort of handheld tire pump sold on TV nowadays, took aim at the New England Patriots’ underinflated football scandal in a not-so-subtle way:

Just sitting here enjoying some lunch & watching @ryenarussillo when Air Dragon comes on & drops a deflated football joke pic.twitter.com/eADwdKgyZM — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) December 19, 2016

The ad features a guy wearing a blue No. 12 jersey — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, of course, wears No. 12 — and suggests “deflated footballs can get you in a lot of trouble,” an apparent jab at Brady’s four-game suspension stemming from the QB’s alleged involvement in Deflategate.

The narrator also states that “with the perfect PSI, Air Dragon will keep you in the game,” another fairly obvious reference to the Patriots’ air pressure drama.

Well played, Air Dragon.

