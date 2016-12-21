Craig Sager Mural Goes Up Next To Stuart Scott’s Thanks To L.A. Street Artist

Share this:

Craig Sager’s recent death stirred up memories of the passing of fellow legendary sportscaster Stuart Scott, who died of cancer nearly two years before Turner Sports’ sideline reporter did.

Now, the two will live on together through a beautiful tribute from a Los Angeles street artist.

After Scott’s death, artist Jonas Never painted a huge mural of the former “SportsCenter” anchor with his signature “Boo-ya” phrase. And Never made it even better by adding Sager, who the artist said he interacted with in L.A., right next to him.

Remembering the inimitable #CraigSager … he would stop by the Venice Whaler when he was in LA back when I used to bartend there. Always super nice and really fun to talk to #ripcraigsager @nbaontnt A photo posted by Jonas Never (@never1959) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:02pm PST

Sager died Dec. 15 at the age of 65 after a long battle with acute myeloid leukemia. Never’s tribute is one of many the “NBA on TNT” reporter has received since his death.