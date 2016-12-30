Dak Prescott Got Revenge On Ezekiel Elliott For Interview Shenanigans

Share this:

The kids in the Dallas Cowboys’ locker room are back at it again.

The Cowboys already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, so things have been pretty loose in the Dallas area. That was evident Wednesday when star running back Ezekiel Elliott shot spitballs and straw wrappers at fellow rookie Dak Prescott during a locker room interview, and even more so when the quarterback got his revenge.

Prescott did power through the interview despite the distraction, but he still got Elliott back Thursday by filling his locker with lots and lots of candy.

M&M’s are good and all, but that’s excessive. Not to mention, it’s unlikely anyone in that locker room is trying to fill up on chocolate with the playoffs looming, so Elliott probably had to carry it all home.

Overall, it’s not the greatest prank ever, but we can’t say we’re not a little curious about what Elliott might do next.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images