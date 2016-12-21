Dancing Warriors Mom Performs At Center Court; Stands Aren’t Worthy Of Her Moves

Share this:

It’s officially winter in America, and ’tis also the season to be jolly.

Especially if you’re a Golden State Warriors fan, an internet sensation and can bust a move.

The famed “Dancing Warriors Mom” performed Tuesday at Oracle Arena at halftime of the Warriors’ 104-74 win over the Utah Jazz.

Joined by the Warriors dance team and wearing her signature sweater, the woman delighted the crowd with her enthusiastic moves.

She's baaack! This time at mid-court of Oracle Arena 💃 pic.twitter.com/QlQnZ5qX9i — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 21, 2016

The “Dancing Warriors Mom” first came to our attention last month when cameras spotted her grooving in the stands at Oracle. The video made her internet famous, and the Warriors decided to bring her further into the limelight.

We, and the holiday season itself, are better off because they’ve done so.