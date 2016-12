Share this:

David Backes got the Boston Bruins on the board Tuesday night when they needed it most.

Boston was dominated by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first 10 minutes at Nationwide Arena, but the tide turned when Backes scored on CBJ netminder Sergei Bobrovsky to stop the opposition’s momentum.

Check out a breakdown of the play by NESN’s Andy Brickley in the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

