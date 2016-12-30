David Backes Won’t Return To Bruins-Sabres After Illegal Check To Head

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins will have to play the second half of Thursday night’s road game against the Buffalo Sabres without David Backes.

The veteran center was hit in the head by a hit from Sabres forward Will Carrier along the benches on a dump-in attempt in the first period. Backes laid on the ice for some time as medical personnel attended to him.

Carrier received a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head, but the B’s failed to score on the ensuing power play.

Backes officially was ruled out of the game in the second period. Luckily for the Bruins, they have a few forwards — like Ryan Spooner — with experience playing center who can step into Backes’ spot.