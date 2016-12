Share this:

Tweet







When David Krejci is playing well, it usually means good things for the Boston Bruins.

In Friday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Krejci guided the puck through the neutral zone and forced pressure on the Carolina defense, ultimately leading to a Ryan Spooner goal.

To see a breakdown of the goal, check out the clip above from the Arbella Coverage Cam.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images