Share this:

Tweet







DeAngelo Williams certainly is in the holiday spirit.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back’s pregame attire was just about as festive as you can get, as he showcased on his Instagram prior to Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

A photo posted by DeAngelo Williams (@deangelowilliams) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:18pm PST

It could potentially be a very nice Christmas for Pittsburgh, as the Steelers would clinch the AFC North with a victory over the Ravens.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports