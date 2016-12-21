DeMarcus Cousins Ejected, Un-Ejected Vs. Blazers, Rips Refs In Epic Rant

Share this:

Critical journalists aren’t the only people who bother DeMarcus Cousins. The Sacramento Kings center also has problems with NBA referees.

Cousins was ejected, then un-ejected, from the Kings’ 126-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center amid one of the most dominant performances of his career. Referees gave Cousins a technical foul, his second of the game, late in the fourth quarter after an apparent mouthpiece snafu. They quickly reversed their decision leading to this farcical scene.

PEAK BOOGIE: DeMarcus Cousins scores 54th point, spits mouthguard, gets ejected, sprints to locker room, gets un-ejected! (full sequence) pic.twitter.com/kNQ7TRQCOs — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 21, 2016

After the game, Cousins — who scored 55 points — unloaded on the referees … and the Trail Blazers.

Damn 😳 DeMarcus Cousins goes OFF on the refs, takes shots at the Blazers frontcourt after dropping 55 👀 They had to cut the mic on him.. pic.twitter.com/c6UGYwpHFo — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) December 21, 2016

Cousins’ overturned ejection came one day after the Kings reportedly fined him $50,000 for his confrontation with a journalist.

Tuesday was probably a bad time for the referees to play with Cousins’ emotions like that. For some strange reason, we’re sympathizing with him, just this once.

