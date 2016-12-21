DeMarcus Cousins Ejected, Un-Ejected Vs. Blazers, Rips Refs In Epic Rant

Critical journalists aren’t the only people who bother DeMarcus Cousins. The Sacramento Kings center also has problems with NBA referees.
Cousins was ejected, then un-ejected, from the Kings’ 126-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center amid one of the most dominant performances of his career. Referees gave Cousins a technical foul, his second of the game, late in the fourth quarter after an apparent mouthpiece snafu. They quickly reversed their decision leading to this farcical scene.
After the game, Cousins — who scored 55 points — unloaded on the referees … and the Trail Blazers.
Cousins’ overturned ejection came one day after the Kings reportedly fined him $50,000 for his confrontation with a journalist.
Tuesday was probably a bad time for the referees to play with Cousins’ emotions like that. For some strange reason, we’re sympathizing with him, just this once.
Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images
