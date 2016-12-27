DeMarcus Cousins Thinks Joel Embiid Can Be NBA’s Best Big Man Under One Condition

Share this:

Tweet







Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is one of the brightest young stars in the NBA, and he’s already gained the attention of some well-established superstars.

Embiid went toe to toe with Sacramento Kings All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins on Monday night, and though Cousins (30 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks) and the Kings got the better of Embiid (25 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks) and the Sixers both in the final result (102-100) and the box score, Cousins came away pretty impressed by what he saw.

DeMarcus Cousins says Joel Embiid has a chance to be the best big in the league…after he retires pic.twitter.com/yarVdUWOiS — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 27, 2016

Of course, the ever-confident Boogie had to throw a stipulation in there. And while we’re not predicting a Cousins drop-off anytime soon, we wouldn’t be shocked to see Embiid take over Cousins’ mantle among the best bigs in the NBA in the near future.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images