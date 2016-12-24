Derek Carr Injury: Raiders QB Out Indefinitely With Broken Fibula In Right Leg

Share this:

UPDATE (Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7:32 p.m. ET): The news is awful for the Oakland Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr.

#Raiders coach Jack Del Rio says QB Derek Carr has a broken fibula and will have surgery tomorrow. He's out indefinitely. Crushing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2016

ORIGINAL STORY: The Oakland Raiders lost their most important player in Saturday’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Starting quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Derek Carr’s right leg was twisted while being tackled by Colts defensive end Trent Cole during a fourth-quarter drive.

Here's that sack and injury to Derek Carr. That ankle is not supposed to bend that way. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/1pXAD02PlI — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) December 24, 2016

The Raiders star stayed on the ground after the tackle and appeared to be in considerable pain. He needed to be helped off the field as putting pressure on the right leg/ankle was difficult.

Carr left the sideline area on a cart, but he was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle, not laying in the back like we usually see from injured players.

Carr not going to locker room. Being driven out back where presumably he's headed to the hospital to assess damage. — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) December 24, 2016

The injury happened on the only sack Oakland had allowed at the point in the game. Backup quarterback Matt McGloin replaced Carr under center.

