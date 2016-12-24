Derek Carr Injury: Raiders QB Out Indefinitely With Broken Fibula In Right Leg

UPDATE (Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7:32 p.m. ET): The news is awful for the Oakland Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Oakland Raiders lost their most important player in Saturday’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Starting quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Derek Carr’s right leg was twisted while being tackled by Colts defensive end Trent Cole during a fourth-quarter drive.
The Raiders star stayed on the ground after the tackle and appeared to be in considerable pain. He needed to be helped off the field as putting pressure on the right leg/ankle was difficult.
Carr left the sideline area on a cart, but he was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle, not laying in the back like we usually see from injured players.
The injury happened on the only sack Oakland had allowed at the point in the game. Backup quarterback Matt McGloin replaced Carr under center.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
