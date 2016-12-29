Derek Carr Mic’d Up When He Injured Leg, Unforgettably Cries ‘It’s Broke’

Share this:

Behold, the sound of an MVP-caliber season going up in smoke.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken right fibula Saturday in his team’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. The leg injury likely will sideline Carr for six to eight weeks, all but ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Carr was mic’d up during the NFL Week 16 game, allowing fans to hear the fateful moment in which he repeated “it’s broke!” The video also contains his and his teammates’ reactions.

Football brings players and fans plenty of joy, but sounds like Carr’s will prevent us from forgetting the flip side that is the pain.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images