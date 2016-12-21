Devin McCourty, Patriots Staying Mum Amid Michael Floyd ‘Distraction’

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are in full “Do Your Job” mode this week.

The last few days in New England have been eventful since the team claimed wide receiver Michael Floyd off waivers following his DUI arrest last week. As the Patriots prepare for Saturday’s game against the New York Jets, Floyd’s name keeps appearing in the news — first for a video released Tuesday of his arrest, and later for a Wednesday report that found Floyd had a blood alcohol level of .217 percent at the time of his DUI.

Floyd’s off-field problems are significant, especially if he faces criminal charges. Yet the Patriots, unsurprisingly, weren’t keen on discussing their newest teammate’s legal matters.

“I think it’s something that Coach (Bill) Belichick preaches: ‘For the players, speak for yourself,'” safety Devin McCourty told reporters Wednesday. “There’s nothing I can comment on or say about (Floyd’s situation). It all comes down to, if it helps you win a football game or if it doesn’t help you win a football game. Obviously, I think for us as players, our goal is going to be on being prepared to play on Saturday, and that’s something we’ve just got to focus on.

“I think you start talking about distractions and different things keeping you off-guard and making you not be able to prepare well, and then you go out there and you lose a game, I think that’s what really hurts you.”

Belichick said he was “aware” of Floyd’s DUI before the team claimed him off waivers last week but wouldn’t comment further. And like his coach and McCourty, special teams ace Matthew Slater wasn’t interested in providing a commentary on the veteran wide receiver.

“There are a lot of things that people will say and do and have opinions on outside of this building, and we try to ignore that as best we can, because it really has no bearing on who we are and how we go about our daily affairs,” Slater said.

“So, we try to block that out as best we can. Obviously, some of it’s going to leak in from time to time, but I think coach does a great job of refocusing us, just living day to day and doing what we need to do to take care of our jobs.”

Rookie wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell was more concise, offering a simple “no comment” when asked about Floyd.

It’s still unclear whether Floyd will make his Patriots debut Saturday — he practiced Wednesday — but regardless of his status, his teammates are on to New York.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images