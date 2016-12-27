Dez Bryant Makes Ridiculous One-Handed Catch In Cowboys’ Game Vs. Lions

Share this:

Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant hasn’t put up the numbers we are used to seeing from him, but he provided a reminder of how talented he is during Dallas’ game against the Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football.”

Bryant and the Cowboys were trailing by seven points near the end of the first half when quarterback Dak Prescott threw one up for the star receiver to make a play on. Bryant had Lions cornerback Johnson Bademosi draped all over him, but he still was able to make this incredible one-handed catch.

Bademosi was flagged for pass interference on the play, but Bryant hauled in the pass anyway.

The touchdown catch was Bryant’s 66th as a Cowboy, which vaulted him ahead of Michael Irvin for second in franchise history.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images