Dining Playbook: Where They Ate, Season 3, Episode 31

Dining Playbook

Season 3 Episode 31

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.



Host: Foxwoods Resort Casino

Foxwoods Resort Casino is the largest resort casino in North America! This week Billy and Jenny are headed there and are going to check out a few of their best spots.

* 350 TROLLEY LINE BLVD., MASHANTUCKET, CT 06338 (860)369-9663 FOXWOODS.COM



Review: Guy Fieri’s Foxwoods Kitchen & Bar

Our first stop is Guy Fieri’s Foxwoods Kitchen and Bar. It is brand new to Mashantucket and is already a huge hit. We’re taking you on a little tour of Guy’s brand new hot spot.

* 350 TROLLEY LINE BLVD., MASHANTUCKET, CT 06338 (860)312-5000 GUYSFOXWOODS.COM



Review: Scorpion Bar

Another Big Night Entertainment Group restaurant is Scorpion Bar. They just opened a brand new location in Patriot Place, and it’s a perfect place to catch some eats and drinks on game day.

* 253 PATRIOT PLACE FOXBOROUGH, MA 02035 (617)274-1742 SCORPIONPATRIOTPLACE.COM

High Rollers

Foxwoods premier bowling alley also cranks out some amazing food along with the entertainment.

* 350 TROLLEY LINE BLVD., MASHANTUCKET, CT 06338 (860)312-2695 HIGHROLLERSFOXWOODS.COM



Best Of: Beacon Hill

Bin 26 Enoteca

Bin 26 is an intimate and cozy Beacon Hill restaurant that focus heavily on wines made from small producers. They hand select each bottle ranging from red, to white to rose, so you will absolutely find anything you’re looking for.

*26 CHARLES ST., BOSTON, MA 02114 (617)723-5939 BIN26.COM

75 Chestnut

This Beacon Hill hit has been around for 19 years and is constantly impressing the neighborhood. They put a lot of imagination on the plate, serving salads in margarita glasses and mason jars.

* 75 CHESTNUT ST., BOSTON, MA 02108 (617)227-2175 75CHESTNUT.COM

Beacon Hill Hotel and Bistro

Ward 8 is open late every night, so even if that game goes into overtime, know that you’ll always have somewhere to go once it’s over!

* 25 CHARLES ST., BOSTON, MA 02114 (617)723-1133 BEACONHILLHOTEL.COM

VUE 24

VUE 24 is lavish yet relaxing at the same time. Take a break from the gambling and head to VUE 24 for a meal you won’t forget.

* 350 TROLLEY LINE BLVD., MASHANTUCKET, CT 06338 (800)369-9663 FOXWOODS.COM/VUE-24/

Before, During, and After the Game:

Before – Cask n’ Flagon

The Cask is one of the best sports bars in town, you can always be guaranteed a good time and a good view for the tv. Watch the pre-game shows here while munching on some jambalaya or ribs!

* BOSTON – 62 BROOKLINE AVE., BOSTON, MA 02215 (617)536-4840

* MARSHFIELD – 804 PLAIN ST., MARSHFIELD, MA 02050 (617)834-2275 CASKNFLAGON.COM



During – McGreevy’s

Owned by The Dropkick Murphy’s, McGreevy’s is a high-energy fun bar. This is a great place to come to watch the game because they have confetti canons, life-sized Tom Brady cutouts, and a great crowd.

* 911 BOYLSTON ST, BOSTON, MA 02115 (617)262-0911 MCGREEVYSBOSTON.COM



After – Coppersmith

After the game head to Coppersmith in Southie. There’s always going to be a young crowd and a fun vibe down in Southie, especially at Coppersmith. With indoor food trucks, 25-foot ceilings, and long wooden tables, there’s enough space and food to go around for all of your friends.

* 40 W 3RD ST., SOUTH BOSTON, MA 02127 (617)658-3452 COPPERSMITHBOSTON.COM



Training Camp: Patrick Campbell

This week’s Training Camp is with Chef Patrick Campbell of Café ArtScience. He’s cooking up some delicious grilled moon shoal oysters with caviar butter.

* 650 E KENDALL ST., CAMBRIDGE, MA 02142 (857)999-2193 CAFEARTSCIENCE.COM



CAKE by Franck

CAKE by Franck is a must-visit on your next trip down to Foxwoods. With cakes, truffles, and a cupcake vending machine!

* 350 TROLLEY LINE BLVD., MASHANTUCKET, CT 06338 (860)312-4444 FOXWOODS.COM/CAKE-BY-FRANCK/



VIP Seat: Tartufo

This week we’re sending out two VIP’s to Tartufo in Newton. They tell us all about the food, atmosphere, and service.

* 22 UNION ST., NEWTON, MA 02459 (617)244-8833 TARTUFORESTAURANT.COM