Doc And Austin Rivers Ejected In Second Quarter Of Clippers’ Blowout Loss

The Los Angeles Clippers were being torched by the Houston Rockets in the second quarter Friday night, and then things got worse.

Clippers point guard Austin Rivers drove into the lane and missed a layup attempt on which he believed he was fouled. Rivers stumbled on the baseline and tapped an official on the chest, leading to a quick ejection. Rivers didn’t like the decision to eject him for what could have been incidental contact, and he let the referee hear about it as he left the court in a tirade.

Moments later, his coach and father, Doc Rivers, was tossed for stepping onto the court to have words with one of the officials.

You can watch it all unfold in the video below:

Like father, like son? Austin Rivers and Doc Rivers get ejected within minutes of each other 😂 pic.twitter.com/KTvfQGMwCG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2016

Things didn’t get much better after the two hit the showers, as the Rockets won 140-116.

