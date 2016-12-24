Dolphins Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







Say what you want about Rex Ryan and the Buffalo Bills, but they should be a much tougher opponent for Matt Moore and the Miami Dolphins than the New York Jets were in his first start in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill.

The Dolphins don’t have much wiggle room down the stretch, as they currently own a one-game lead over multiple teams for the final AFC wild-card spot. So a loss Saturday against the Bills at New Era Field could be devastating.

Here’s how to watch Dolphins vs. Bills online.

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: DirecTV or Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images