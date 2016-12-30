Dominick Cruz In Championship Form Ahead Of Cody Garbrandt UFC 207 Fight

Share this:

UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz dissects fighters inside and outside of the octagon. Whether in a fight or as an analyst for FS1, Cruz is one of the most respected minds in the fight game.

“The Dominator” has been in championship form in the lead up to UFC 207 and his title defense against Cody Garbrandt in the co-main event Friday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Cruz has zeroed in on Garbrandt’s fight style, which has been the main storyline since this fight was announced. “No Love” is known for his crippling punching power, but Cruz believes that single strength makes the challenger one dimensional.

