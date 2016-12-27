Don’t Expect To See Tony Romo Play For Cowboys Vs. Eagles In Week 17

Share this:

Don’t expect to see Tony Romo take the field Sunday in the Dallas Cowboys’ regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles … unless disaster strikes.

Although Dallas already has secured home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear after his team defeated the Detroit Lions on Monday night that he hopes Romo remains on the sideline while rookie quarterback Dak Prescott remains under center against the Eagles in Week 17.

“Because I don’t like the circumstance it would come under, which would be injury,” Jones explained, according to ESPN.com.

There’s been some debate as to whether the Cowboys should give Romo reps with a first-round bye locked up. Prescott has been excellent this season, but with each snap comes the risk of injury. Plus, Romo hasn’t played since the preseason, so there could be some benefit to having the 36-year-old knock off the rust in case he’s needed in a pinch come playoff time.

It doesn’t sound like the Cowboys are thinking that way, though. Prescott has proven a lot over his first 15 NFL games, but he’s still a 23-year-old rookie. The Cowboys clearly don’t want to lose the momentum they’ve established to this point.

“Look at what Dak Prescott learned (Monday) and what’s now in his computer that wasn’t there before (Monday) in terms of working with (wide receiver) Dez (Bryant) in terms of executing the offense,” Jones said after Monday’s game, per ESPN.com. “With him being a rookie, we really need all these reps he can get, including any reps we get this week and next week, because we want him to be as educated and as well-prepared and have as much experience as he can when we get in the playoffs.”

Romo, who hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since last Thanksgiving thanks to injuries, has handled the Cowboys’ quarterback situation like a pro this season despite being a four-time Pro Bowl pick. As such, it’s hard to imagine he’ll kick up a fuss before Sunday, even if some fans would like to see him attempt a few passes against the Eagles, for one reason or another.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images