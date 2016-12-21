DraftKings Week 16 Lineup: Best Player Picks In DFS Fantasy Football

The holiday season is upon us, and even if you didn’t reach the championship round in your season-long fantasy football league, there still are plenty of reasons to be thankful.
One of those reasons is the NFL’s Week 16, which will offer a healthy 12-game slate Saturday for your Christmas Eve viewing enjoyment.
There are some great matchups for daily fantasy players to take advantage of in those contests, so get into the holiday spirit and check out our DraftKings picks for Week 16.
Quarterback: Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers ($6,600)
Newton got back on track Monday night with a 300-yard, two-touchdown performance, and with a home matchup against an Atlanta Falcons defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, he’s a good bet to keep it rolling.
Running Backs: Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears ($6,300); Latavius Murray, Oakland Raiders ($5,900)
Howard is a bona-fide fantasy workhorse, with at least 99 total yards in his last seven games. Jonathan Stewart just torched the Washington Redskins for 132 rushing yards on Monday, so expect the Bears to continue to feed Howard.
Murray also has seen a steady stream of touches in Oakland, and he should benefit from a home date against the Indianapolis Colts, who are allowing 109.6 yards per game on the ground this season.
Wide Receivers: Julian Edelman, New England Patriots ($6,900), Dontrelle Inman, San Diego Chargers ($6,000); Pierre Garcon, Washington Redskins ($4,900)
There are few safer bets these days than Edelman, who has tallied at least six catches and 70 yards in six consecutive games. The New York Jets just allowed four touchdown passes to Matt Moore, so Tom Brady’s No. 1 target could be in for a big day.
Speaking of No. 1 targets, Inman is looking like the go-to guy in San Diego these days, and the Cleveland Browns give out fantasy points like toy stores give out presents on Christmas Eve. Sign us up.
The Redskins have used Garcon a lot in recent weeks (26 targets in his last three games), and with Jordan Reed still dealing with a shoulder injury, Kirk Cousins could look Garcon’s way often against the Bears’ average secondary.
Tight End: Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($3,900)
Brate is the Bucs’ primary target behind star wideout Mike Evans, with at least four receptions in four straight games. The New Orleans Saints’ defense isn’t anything to write home about, so he’s a solid play this week.
Flex: Lamar Miller, Houston Texans ($5,700)
Miller is dealing with an ankle injury that’s worth monitoring, but he’s a strong play if active. Houston likely won’t be throwing the ball a ton with Tom Savage under center, and the Cincinnati Bengals have the NFL’s 26th-ranked run defense.
Defense: Los Angeles Rams ($3,500)
The Rams are a bad football team, but the San Francisco 49ers are worse. Expect L.A. to feast on the Niners’ turnover-prone offense in a revenge game after San Fran beat the Rams in Week 1.
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP