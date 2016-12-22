Duke Suspends Grayson Allen Indefinitely For Latest Tripping Incident

Share this:

Grayson Allen acted like a child Wednesday night, and now Duke is putting him in timeout.

Duke indefinitely suspended its star guard Thursday morning after his latest outburst Wednesday night in a game against Elon. Allen (again) tripped an opponent during a game and then melted down on the bench, throwing what best could be described as a tantrum.

Coach K has decided to suspend Grayson Allen for tripping Elon's Steven Santa Ana. pic.twitter.com/kaFDByccX3 — Jessika Morgan (@JessikaMorgan) December 22, 2016

It’s unclear how the long suspension will last.

Regardless of what the punishment ends up being, it’s a little surprising to see such swift action given how defiant Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski sounded in his postgame press conference when asked about what kind of action the program and university might take.

“I handle things the way I handle them, and I think I’ve handled this correctly. And moving forward I will continue to handle it correctly, and I don’t need to satisfy what other people think I should do.”

Plenty of people thought Krzyzewski should do this so apparently, that’s nothing more than a coincidence — or perhaps just common sense winning out in Durham.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images