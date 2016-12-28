Eduardo Rodriguez Tweaks Knee Playing In Venezuelan Winter League

Share this:

It appears Eduardo Rodriguez has injured his knee … again.

According to the Boston Globe, the Boston Red Sox pitcher tweaked the same right knee that caused him to miss the first two months of last season. The injury occurred while Rodriguez was pitching for Navegantes del Magallanes in the Venezuelan Winter League.

In an e-mail to the Globe, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski expressed that the injury appears to be minor.

“He tweaked his knee last night pitching,” he told the Globe. “It doesn’t appear to be anything serious.”

Rodriguez has been participating in winter ball to prepare for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, in which he set to play for his native Venezuela.

In 20 starts with the Sox last season, Rodriguez posted a 3-7 record with a 4.71 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images