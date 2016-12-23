ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Probably Would Like Do-Over On ‘Jets 14-2’ Prediction, Huh?

Share this:

The New York Jets will spend Christmas Eve day at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., taking on the New England Patriots in a game which they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. If they don’t pull off the miracle, they’ll fall to 4-11 on the season.

What we’re trying to say is it hasn’t been a very good season for Gang Green.

That’s obviously a bummer for Jets fans who entered the season with high expectations for their team. New York, after all, was a playoff-caliber team last season. The Jets returned their most important players — including quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick after a long contract standoff during the offseason — and maybe the Jets wouldn’t suck.

Perhaps no one had higher expectations than ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, an unabashed (long-suffering) Jets fan. Prior to the season, Greenberg laid out his season-long prediction for his team, making a preseason pick for each and every one of the Jets’ 16 regular-season games.

His prediction? 14-2.

So let it be written… pic.twitter.com/gbCv28oLPO — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) July 27, 2016

Of course, the Jets’ season has since gone to hell, and well, the Jets do suck. Greenberg’s prediction probably included equal parts tongue-in-cheek and hopeful optimism, but the optics certainly aren’t good.

In his defense, he did nail the Cardinals game. And with the Jets as aforementioned huge underdogs this Saturday, it looks like Greenberg will get another one of his picks right.

