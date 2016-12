Share this:

The Atlanta Falcons lead the NFC South division by one game over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entering their Week 16 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta closes the campaign against divisional opponents in the Panthers and New Orleans Saints, which could make for a tough end to the regular season.

Here’s how to watch Falcons-Panthers online.

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

