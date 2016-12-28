FanDuel Week 17 Lineup: Best Player Picks In DFS Fantasy Football

Picking the right player at the right value in daily fantasy sports can mean the difference between losing money and winning a million bucks.
With that in mind, here’s who we’re targeting in our Week 17 FanDuel lineups.
QUARTERBACK
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, $8,800
He’s a sneaky MVP candidate, has gotten better as the season has gone on, will be playing in a dome and faces a division rival with a division title on the line. R-E-L-A-X.
RUNNING BACK
Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks, $5,800
Pete Carroll is suggesting Thomas Rawls might give it a go, but with his shoulder injury (and his injury track record this season), we don’t think Seattle wants to risk overexposure in Week 17. Collins should get 20 to 25 touches and has a fantastic matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
Jacquizz Rodgers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $5,200
He’s the No. 1 back with Charles Sims on IR and Doug Martin being benched. Tampa Bay needs to win to make the playoffs, and he’s a relatively cheap option for RBs.
WIDE RECEIVER
Jordy Nelson, Packers, $8,200
The chemistry with Rodgers is back, so this is a good stack with a lot on the line.
Golden Tate, Detroit Lions, $5,700
The Lions have to win to get in, Green Bay’s defense still is mediocre despite obvious improvement, Tate is a big-play threat every time he runs a route and we’re expecting this to be a shootout.
Julian Edelman, New England Patriots, $6,800
Since Wes Welker left town and Edelman became the No. 1 receiver in New England, he’s caught 42 passes for 486 yards and four touchdowns against the Dolphins — an average of 7 catches for 81 yards and two-thirds of a touchdown. Plus, in his last two games in Miami (2013, ’14), he caught 19 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown (8-1/2 catch, 117-yard average). There’s also a chance he’ll handle punt-return duties. All together, that’s a decent floor.
TIGHT END
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, $6,800
He just had a huge game against the Denver Broncos (11 catches on 12 targets for 160 yards and a touchdown), Kansas City can earn the No. 2 seed with a win and an Oakland Raiders loss, and the San Diego Chargers, their opponent, have nothing to play for as their season winds to a close.
KICKER
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens, $5,200
He’s the best kicker in football and playing a stingy defense. Baltimore might be settling for a lot of field goals this week.
DEFENSE
Tennessee Titans, $4,600
Tennessee has a chip on its shoulder despite being eliminated, and the Titans take on a bad Houston Texans offense that scored just 12 points against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Plus, you’re putting the Texans, a dome team, out in the rain with nothing to play for after locking up the division and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. Not a recipe for offensive success.
