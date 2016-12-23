Fantasy Football Week 16 Starts, Sits: Settling Toughest Lineup Decisions

It’s Week 16 of the NFL season, so that means your fantasy season is in either its final or second-to-last week. And to make sure you don’t leave all your championship money on your bench, we’ve put together a list of some of the best (and worst) bets for your lineup.
Here are our starts and sits for Week 16.
STARTS
Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
So, Winston didn’t have a great showing in his first game against the New Orleans Saints this season — he threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns in a 16-11 Bucs win — but there’s more working in Winston’s favor for their second meeting even if Tampa Bay loses. Saints QB Drew Brees usually performs better at home, so there’s a good chance Winston will have to keep up with him.
Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins seem to have abandoned the run game of late, but they won’t be able to get away with that anymore as they make a push toward the playoffs. Not to mention, the Buffalo Bills have given up the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs, so Ajayi is sure to put something on the board.
Dontrelle Inman, WR, San Diego Chargers
We’re not sure there’s much else to say besides the fact that Inman is San Diego’s No. 1 wide receiver, and the Chargers are playing the Cleveland Browns, so … Inman is San Diego’s No. 1 wide receiver, and the Chargers are playing the Cleveland Browns.
Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
We know what you’re thinking: The Arizona Cardinals’ secondary is good, and Baldwin has failed to put up 50 yards in three of his last four games. However, the Cardinals also have given up more points per game to opposing wideouts over those four games than any other team, and Baldwin is at home, so this matchup is better than it looks.
Martellus Bennett, TE, New England Patriots
If you’re scrambling to find a tight end, then you don’t have many choices. But Bennett probably is one of the best. The Patriots tight end hasn’t seen many targets since Rob Gronkowski went down, but he’s been able to hold on to the passes that come his way. Also, the New York Jets have given up the eighth-most points to tight ends, so that doesn’t hurt, either.
SITS
Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions
Oddsshark has the over/under for the Lions’ game against the Dallas Cowboys set at 41.5, so Stafford isn’t exactly expected to set the world on fire. The Detroit signal-caller also has put up just four touchdowns to go with three interceptions in his last five games.
Justin Forsett/Devontae Booker, RB, Denver Broncos
The Broncos’ backfield is a mess. Forsett definitely has taken over as the No. 1 back in Denver over the past two games, and he still has just 16 touches in that time. They’re playing a tough Kansas City Chiefs defense, too, so it’s best to leave these guys on the bench.
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Don’t be tempted. Green said he’ll be on the field Saturday against the Houston Texans, but he’s still been limited in practice and is listed as questionable. He’ll probably start, but he won’t be the same A.J. Green against a Texans defense that’s allowing the fourth-fewest points to wide receivers.
Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Hill can contribute in the air, on the ground and on special teams, but don’t expect a repeat performance of his first game against the Broncos. Week 12’s Chiefs-Broncos matchup saw Hill rack up receiving, rushing and return touchdowns, but that doesn’t change the fact that Denver is allowing just 12.9 total fantasy points per game to wide receivers.
Jared Cook, TE, Green Bay Packers
Cook caught six passes on eight targets for 85 yards in Week 15, but the Minnesota Vikings aren’t the Chicago Bears. The Vikes haven’t allowed more than 41 yards to an opposing tight end over their last six games, and the Packers have plenty of good options on offense besides Cook.
Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images
