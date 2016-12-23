Aaron Ekblad, Other Panthers Defensemen Will Be Aggressive On Offense

Share this:

The Boston Bruins are in for a tough matchup Thursday against the Florida Panthers.

One of the keys to the Panthers’ success this season has been their defensemen, not just in their own zone, but on offense, too. With defensemen such as Aaron Ekblad and Jason Demers capable of rushing the offensive zone, the Bruins certainly will have their hands full.

To hear more about Florida’s versatile defensemen, check out the clip above from the Arbella Coverage Cam.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images