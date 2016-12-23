Flyers, Devils Exchange Holiday Gifts In Form Of Fists In Fight-Filled First Period

Share this:

The Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils exchanged holiday gifts Thursday night the only way they know how: by exchanging fists.

The division rivals had an unconventional holiday party in New Jersey at the Prudential Center where a fight-filled first period stole the show. Things became especially dicey at the 13:48 mark of the first, which is when a parade to the penalty box and dressing rooms began. When it was all said and done, there were 14 penalties assessed in the final 6:12 of the opening period.

It all started when Philadelphia’s Brandon Manning collided with Sergey Kalinin behind the play, which led to this.

Basically, pandemonium.

The two sides were far from done, though.

Next up, Dale Weise and Seth Helgeson played the feud. As those two were throwing fists, more extracurriculars went down in front of the bench after Radko Gudas popped New Jersey star Taylor Hall in the face, which looked like retribution for a little cross check from Hall.

And you didn’t think these two teams were going to let the horn go off without a little more fisticuffs, did you? Wayne Simmonds’ hit at the buzzer ultimately sparked a post-buzzer fight between Mike Cammalleri and Nick Cousins before the two teams went to the dressing room after an eventful first period.

All said, a pretty entertaining first period. Two goals, two fights, countless scrums and 46 penalty minutes … and a partridge in a pear tree.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images