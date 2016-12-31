Frank Vatrano Fires Bullet, Gets Bruins On Board Vs. Sabres In First Period

Share this:

Frank Vatrano certainly made a statement when he put the Boston Bruins on the board against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

The B’s struck first in the second half of their home-and-home series with their division rival, and it was an absolute bullet off the stick of Vatrano. Zdeno Chara started things off when he muscled the puck into the Sabres’ zone before the 22-year-old forward found open ice and sent it sailing over Buffalo goaltender Robin Lehner’s right shoulder.

Relive it on the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images