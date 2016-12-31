Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Frank Vatrano Fires Bullet, Gets Bruins On Board Vs. Sabres In First Period

by on Sat, Dec 31, 2016 at 2:59PM
372

Frank Vatrano certainly made a statement when he put the Boston Bruins on the board against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

The B’s struck first in the second half of their home-and-home series with their division rival, and it was an absolute bullet off the stick of Vatrano. Zdeno Chara started things off when he muscled the puck into the Sabres’ zone before the 22-year-old forward found open ice and sent it sailing over Buffalo goaltender Robin Lehner’s right shoulder.

Relive it on the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Dec. 24, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $3,900 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN