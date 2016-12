Share this:

Frank Vatrano’s impact Thursday went beyond his stat line.

Yes, the Boston Bruins forward scored the game’s opening goal, which helped the B’s secure a 3-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in his first game back after suffering a foot injury before the season, but he also provided his team with an emotional lift.

Hear Andy Brickley and Jack Edwards break down the impact Vatrano had in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.