The Boston Bruins picked up a much-needed two points with a 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Bruins forward Frank Vatrano saw his first game action in eight months and made the most of it when he got the B’s on the board in the second period with a one-timer off a nice pass from Torey Krug.

Watch a breakdown of the goal by NESN’s Andy Brickley in the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind above.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images