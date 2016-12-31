Georginio Wijnaldum’s Header Enough For Liverpool In 1-0 Win Vs. Man City

Share this:

Liverpool signed off from 2016 with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Anfield on New Year’s Eve in an absorbing top-of-the-table Premier League encounter.

Georginio Wijnaldum gave the Reds the lead after just eight minutes of play, arriving into the area to firmly guide a header into the corner of the net.

It proved to be the only goal of the evening, but it was enough for Jurgen Klopp’s side to consolidate second place in the standings and open up a four-point gap over Pep Guardiola’s men.

