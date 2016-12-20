Giants, Ben McAdoo Reportedly Fined For Unauthorized Walkie-Talkie Use

Share this:

That’ll teach ’em.

The New York Giants and head coach Ben McAdoo were fined Tuesday for the team’s use of walkie-talkies in its Week 14 win over the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The team was fined $150,000, while McAdoo was hit with a $50,000 penalty.

But that’s not all. Rapoport also reported the Giants’ 2017 fourth-round pick is involved in the penalty.

Along with the fines, the #Giants had their fourth-round pick in 2017 moved to the end of the fourth-round (after any compensatory picks). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2016

The Cowboys requested the NFL look into the Giants’ unauthorized walkie-talkie use, and reports as soon as Sunday said the team likely would be fined. The incident extended for about five plays, when McAdoo used a walkie-talkie to talk with quarterback Eli Manning, who was having issues with his helmet transmitter at the time.

“League policy prohibits a coach from using such devices in a game,” an NFL spokesman said, via NFL.com, “because he would not be cut off from talking by the switch operator for the coach-to-player helmet communication system. Communication is cut off when the play clock reaches 15 seconds or when the ball is snapped.”

