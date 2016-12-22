Grayson Allen Trips Someone (Again), Flips Out On Bench After Technical

Grayson Allen did it again.
The controversial Duke men’s basketball star added another tripping incident to his already long list of offenses Wednesday when he blatantly stuck his leg out as Elon’s Steven Santa Ana drove to the basket.
This latest Allen incident comes days after he drew a foul with an egregious flop against Tennessee State. He also made headlines multiple times last season for tripping incidents.
Allen was called for a technical this time and based on his reaction, he certainly appeared to disagree with the call.
Yikes.
Thumbnail photo via Mark Dolejs/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP