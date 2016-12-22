Grayson Allen Trips Someone (Again), Flips Out On Bench After Technical

Share this:

Grayson Allen did it again.

The controversial Duke men’s basketball star added another tripping incident to his already long list of offenses Wednesday when he blatantly stuck his leg out as Elon’s Steven Santa Ana drove to the basket.

Grayson Allen out here kicking people Draymond Green style. pic.twitter.com/Qtbp6Slk6v — Kyle Boone (@kylebooneCBS) December 21, 2016

This latest Allen incident comes days after he drew a foul with an egregious flop against Tennessee State. He also made headlines multiple times last season for tripping incidents.

Allen was called for a technical this time and based on his reaction, he certainly appeared to disagree with the call.

Grayson Allen pretty upset about getting the technical foul on that last play pic.twitter.com/qHTyCxaAgN — Kyle Boone (@kylebooneCBS) December 21, 2016

Yikes.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Dolejs/USA TODAY Sports Images