New England Patriots

Here’s A Look At Who The Patriots Will Be Playing Next Season

by on Sun, Dec 25, 2016 at 8:51PM
The New England Patriots still have a playoff run ahead of them, but it’s never too early to take a look ahead to next season.

Following the results of this weekend’s games, the Patriots’ opponents for the 2017 campaign are set.

Here’s a look at what’s in store for the Pats next year.

It appears the Patriots might have their work cut out for them next year, as several of their 2017 opponents are playoff bound this season.

