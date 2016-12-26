Here’s A Look At Who The Patriots Will Be Playing Next Season

Share this:

The New England Patriots still have a playoff run ahead of them, but it’s never too early to take a look ahead to next season.

Following the results of this weekend’s games, the Patriots’ opponents for the 2017 campaign are set.

Here’s a look at what’s in store for the Pats next year.

Patriots 2017 home opponents: Texans, Panthers, Falcons, Chargers, Chiefs, Bills, Dolphins & Jets. Texans' win Saturday fills in final piece — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 26, 2016

Patriots 2017 away opponents: Steelers, Buccaneers, Saints, Raiders, Broncos, Bills, Dolphins & Jets. Steelers' win 2day fills in final spot — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 26, 2016

It appears the Patriots might have their work cut out for them next year, as several of their 2017 opponents are playoff bound this season.

