Here’s How Cavs Mercilessly Trolled Warriors Before Christmas Day Rematch

Hey, did you know the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals?

We write that with tongue firmly in cheek, as the Warriors have gotten plenty of reminders of their collapse that allowed the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the 2016 NBA title — some of which have come from the Cavs themselves.

But 2016-17 season means it’s time to move on, right? Apparently not. Ahead of the teams’ NBA Finals rematch in Cleveland on Christmas Day, the Cavs viciously trolled Golden State with a well-placed decoration at Quicken Loans Arena.

This is the door open just down the hallway from #Warriors locker room. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/8z41uI01pA — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 25, 2016

Yup, that’s right. On their way to the court, the Warriors had to walk past a gigantic photo of LeBron James’ critical block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 that helped seal Cleveland’s victory.

And if you take a closer look, a championship ring has been photoshopped onto James’ left hand. Ruthless.

Of course, that photo is just more bulletin board material for Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the Warriors, who entered Sunday with the NBA’s best record at 27-4.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images