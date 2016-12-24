Here’s How Patriots Can Clinch AFC’s No. 1 Overall Seed Before Christmas

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have the chance to walk away from Saturday with a nice early Christmas present.

The Patriots currently own the AFC’s best record at 12-2 entering their Week 16 matchup with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. But New England can put a bow on the No. 1 overall seed — and home field throughout the playoffs — before its season finale with the Miami Dolphins. Here’s how:

First, the Patriots need to take care of business against the 4-10 Jets. The Oakland Raiders are the AFC’s No. 2 seed at 11-3, and a Patriots win coupled with a Raiders loss would clinch the No. 1 seed for New England, as no other AFC team has three losses or fewer. (The Kansas City Chiefs are the current No. 3 seed at 10-4).

Oakland plays the Indianapolis Colts at home Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET, so the Patriots could lock up the top spot just as you’re settling in for Christmas Eve.

If New England loses and/or the Raiders win, the Patriots still will have something to play for Week 17 in Miami. They’ll be looking for different results from last season, when they also were 12-2 entering Week 16 but lost to the Jets and Dolphins to finish 12-4 and allow the Denver Broncos to snag the No. 1 seed.

New England already has clinched a first-round playoff bye, but a win and an Oakland loss Saturday would ensure the road to Super Bowl LI runs through Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images