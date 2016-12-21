Here’s What Mic’d Up Ezekiel Elliott Said Right After Salvation Army Bucket Jump

Share this:

A lot has happened since Ezekiel Elliott’s kettle leap heard ’round the world. But what was the Dallas Cowboys running back thinking immediately after jumping into a giant Salvation Army bucket while celebrating a touchdown Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Zeke was mic’d up for Dallas’ showdown with the Bucs, so we now can relive the moment the rookie graced us all with the best (and most charitable) celebration of the NFL season.

The audio aired Tuesday on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL,” and a snippet can be heard below.

.@EzekielElliott's laugh at the end 😂 Watch the @dallascowboys RB mic'd up during his @SalvationArmyUS celebration TONIGHT at 9p ET/PT. pic.twitter.com/IsGKtn9D9B — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) December 20, 2016

Elliott explains that he simply had to do it. The 21-year-old’s laugh definitely stole the show, though.

And how about Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett playing it cool? Or a playful Tony Romo telling Elliott he’s “stupid” for coming up with such an idea?

The whole thing is worthwhile because of how much money it’s since raised for the Salvation Army, but the actual celebration and the immediate aftermath were entertaining to say the least.