Is Serena Williams Engaged To Reddit Co-Founder? ‘She Said Yes’ In Poem

2016 looks set to end on a high note for Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian.

The tennis superstar appeared to announce her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Thursday on the social news site. Williams posted the following poem via her verified account, according to USA TODAY’s Nina Mandell.

“I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited

Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own “charming”

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

and r/isaidyes”

Many interpret Williams poem as an engagement announcement.

Mandell reports Ohanian replied to Williams’ poem on Reddit, saying “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.” He then re-posted the poem on his Facebook page adding the simple caption: “She said yes.”

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images