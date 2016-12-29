Is Serena Williams Engaged To Reddit Co-Founder? ‘She Said Yes’ In Poem

2016 looks set to end on a high note for Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian.
The tennis superstar appeared to announce her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Thursday on the social news site. Williams posted the following poem via her verified account, according to USA TODAY’s Nina Mandell.
“I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own “charming”
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
and r/isaidyes”
Many interpret Williams poem as an engagement announcement.
Mandell reports Ohanian replied to Williams’ poem on Reddit, saying “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.” He then re-posted the poem on his Facebook page adding the simple caption: “She said yes.”
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images
