Is Steelers’ Mike Tomlin A Great Coach? Terry Bradshaw Doesn’t Believe So

One of the most important Pittsburgh Steelers of all time appears to have an issue with the team’s current head coach.

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw knows a thing or two about Pittsburgh football, having played on four Super Bowl-winning teams while under center for the Steelers. And he also knows what it’s like to play for a legendary coach in Chuck Noll.

So what does he think about Mike Tomlin, the Steelers’ current head coach? Apparently not much.

“I don’t think he’s a great coach at all,” Bradshaw said on Fox Sports 1’s “Speak For Yourself,” as transcribed by ESPN.com. “He’s a nice coach. To me, I’ve said this, he’s really a great cheerleader guy. I don’t know what he does. I don’t think he is a great coach at all. His name never even pops in my mind when we think about great coaches in the NFL.”

We’ll let you decide if that’s fair criticism, but the reality is you could do a lot worse at head coach in the NFL.

Tomlin led the Steelers to a Super Bowl title in his second year, and Pittsburgh only has missed the playoffs three times and has never finished under .500 in his nine-plus seasons.

That seems pretty elite in this day and age of NFL coaches.

