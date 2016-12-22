Isaiah Thomas’ Fourth-Quarter Production This Season Has Been Incredible

Share this:

How good has Isaiah Thomas been for the Boston Celtics this season?

For starters, he is currently seventh in the NBA in points per game with 26.6, ahead of players like Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Steph Curry. He also leads the Celtics in field goals made per game (8.2), free throw percentage (89.6) and assists per game (6).

What might be even more impressive is Thomas’ fourth quarter and overtime efficiency this season. As ESPN’s John Buccigross shared in a tweet on Thursday, Thomas has the highest PER (player efficiency rating) in the fourth quarter and overtime periods in the NBA.

Best PER in 4th Quarter/OT This Season

Isaiah Thomas 42.5

Russell Westbrook 40.4

DeMar DeRozan 32.9 — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) December 22, 2016

According to ESPN analyst John Hollinger, the creator of PER, the statistic is defined as “all of a player’s positive accomplishments, subtracted by the negative accomplishments, and returns a per-minute rating of a player’s performance.”

Thomas’ impact on the team has been apparent this season, as the Celtics went 1-3 in the four games that he was sidelined with a groin injury.

