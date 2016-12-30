It Sounds Like Tony Romo Will Play For Dallas Cowboys Again After All

Share this:

Don’t close the book on the Tony Romo era in Dallas just yet.

Sources told ESPN that Romo is expected to see game action Sunday when the Cowboys close out their regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dak Prescott reportedly will start the game as he attempts to set the NFL record for wins in a season by a rookie quarterback. But with the Cowboys already owning home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, and thus have nothing to play for against the Eagles, they reportedly will use Romo in addition to fellow backup QB Mark Sanchez at some point in the regular-season finale.

Friday’s news comes as somewhat of a surprise, as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it sound earlier in the week like Romo wouldn’t take the field Sunday despite Dallas having an opportunity to rest its starters, including Prescott, by virtue of the team’s positioning atop the NFC standings. According to ESPN, the initial plan called for Sanchez to receive the backup snaps behind Prescott.

Of course, this doesn’t mean Romo suddenly is going to become the Cowboys’ starting quarterback again, unless Prescott suffers an injury. But it’s fair to wonder whether he’ll remain with the team beyond this season with Prescott seemingly being the long-term solution, so Sunday theoretically could be the last time we see Romo attempt a pass in a Cowboys uniform.

Romo, who turns 37 this offseason, hasn’t played in a regular-season game since Thanksgiving 2015 due to injuries. He’s a four-time Pro Bowl pick, though, so there could be several teams lining up for his services this offseason if the Cowboys cut ties with their former franchise quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images