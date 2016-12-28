Jack Eichel Scores Incredible Goal From Difficult Angle Vs. Red Wings

Share this:

Jack Eichel didn’t make his season debut for the Buffalo Sabres until Nov. 29 because of an injury, and he’s made up for lost time since returning.

The second-year center scored an amazing goal from a very tough angle Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings. Eichel made a nice move to elude a Red Wings defenseman and then beat goalie Petr Mrazek upstairs with a perfectly placed shot.

It was Eichel’s sixth goal and ninth point in 13 games this season.

His next game is Thursday night against the Boston Bruins — the team he supported as a kid living in Massachusetts. Eichel has tallied four points in five career games versus the B’s.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images