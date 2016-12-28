NHL

Jack Eichel Scores Incredible Goal From Difficult Angle Vs. Red Wings

by on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 10:37PM
2,283

Jack Eichel didn’t make his season debut for the Buffalo Sabres until Nov. 29 because of an injury, and he’s made up for lost time since returning.

The second-year center scored an amazing goal from a very tough angle Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings. Eichel made a nice move to elude a Red Wings defenseman and then beat goalie Petr Mrazek upstairs with a perfectly placed shot.

It was Eichel’s sixth goal and ninth point in 13 games this season.

His next game is Thursday night against the Boston Bruins — the team he supported as a kid living in Massachusetts. Eichel has tallied four points in five career games versus the B’s.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2016 NESN