James Worthy Thinks “Showtime” Lakers Vs. Warriors Would Be No Contest

The Golden State Warriors are averaging a league-high 117.4 points per game and currently are 25-4, but NBA Hall of Famer James Worthy believes his “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers would beat them handily.

In an interview with For The Win, Worthy explained that the Warriors’ defensive shortcomings would be their downfall in this hypothetical matchup.

“If you’re Steph Curry, you’re going to have to guard me or Magic Johnson, there’s no other way around it,” he told For The Win. “We put in lineups to expose you on the other end. Then we bring in a guy like Michael Cooper, who’s the ‘minister of defense,’ Byron Scott was another one. If we played the way we played, which was physical and clean but tough, I just don’t think it would be a contest.”

Worthy added that Golden State’s offensive prowess wouldn’t be enough to beat his old teams.

“You’re not going to win with offense, not back in the day,” he told For The Win. “I know it’s a quicker game, I know it’s a 3-point game, but you still have to defend and rebound.”

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports