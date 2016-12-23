Jaromir Jagr Uses Rear End To Make NHL History, Leading To Awkward In-Game Ceremony

Share this:

Tweet







Jaromir Jagr’s notoriously large caboose is a big reason for his incredible success, but we’re not sure it has ever helped him like it did Thursday night.

The ageless Florida Panthers winger made more NHL history Thursday night, passing Hall of Famer Mark Messier for second on the all-time points list. Jagr was credited with an assist on Aleksander Barkov’s third-period goal against the Boston Bruins, giving him 1,888 career points, leaving him alone in second place behind only Wayne Gretzky.

But simply saying “Jagr was credited with an assist” doesn’t do it justice. He was credited with the assist after a shot from the point him in the fanny, bounced off Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask and then deflected to a waiting Barkov on the doorstep who slammed it by Rask for the goal.

What followed the goal, however, was a tad awkward. The Panthers stopped the game — in the middle of the third period in a one-goal game! — to hold an impromptu, in-game ceremony recognizing Jagr’s achievement. For his achievement, Jagr got a gold hockey stick and then was asked to say a few words. His response also was classic Jagr.

Stopping a game to celebrate a milestone achievement isn’t unheard of, but it’s usually saved for, you know, when the player takes over the No. 1 spot on an all-time list, not second place. Jagr, however, handled it like a pro.

The Bruins went on to win the game.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images