Jason Dufner Fiercely Defends Duke Star Grayson Allen In Twitter Rant

Grayson Allen has a defender other than coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The Duke star came under scrutiny on Wednesday night when he intentionally tripped Elon guard Steven Santa Ana in the first half of Duke’s 72-61 win over the Phoenix. This was the third such incident for Allen, and Coach K saw fit to suspended him indefinitely on Thursday.

One professional athlete, however, came to the defense of the pre-season All-American.

Professional golfer and 2013 PGA Champion Jason Dufner went on a mild twitter rant, where he vehemently defended Allen for his “competitive disorder,” and shared a story about his own struggles with “competitive tripping.”

Take a look at Duf-Daddy’s defense of Duke’s star guard.

Tripping in hockey= 2mins in the box… tripping in basketball= suspension and you need counseling..🤔 — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

I once tripped a friend in a foot race intentionally, so I could win the race. I apologized, we moved on with life. No counseling needed🏃🏻 — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

Seems like the magic number is "3", for when u need counseling and suspensions for poor decisions and actions.. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

He committed a foul, fine with the technical foul, even ejection from the game.. beyond that is a bit much in my opinion. #theend — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

"Competitive disorder"…. sign me up.. I hate losing and I lose like 99% of the time at what I do..I probably need serious counseling. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

And I doubt he is trying to hurt anybody, he got beat on the play, stuck his leg out to stop the guy from scoring.. "competitive disorder" — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

And for those of you saying he should grow up… would love to see a snapshot of your choices and actions when you were 21 years old. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

No the race wasn't official or organized, yes I won the race, yes we are still friends, yes I would trip him again if I thought I would lose — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

Maybe we’ll see Dufner hanging out with the Cameron Crazies the next time Allen takes the court.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images