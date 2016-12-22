Jason Dufner Fiercely Defends Duke Star Grayson Allen In Twitter Rant

Grayson Allen has a defender other than coach Mike Krzyzewski.
The Duke star came under scrutiny on Wednesday night when he intentionally tripped Elon guard Steven Santa Ana in the first half of Duke’s 72-61 win over the Phoenix. This was the third such incident for Allen, and Coach K saw fit to suspended him indefinitely on Thursday.
One professional athlete, however, came to the defense of the pre-season All-American.
Professional golfer and 2013 PGA Champion Jason Dufner went on a mild twitter rant, where he vehemently defended Allen for his “competitive disorder,” and shared a story about his own struggles with “competitive tripping.”
Take a look at Duf-Daddy’s defense of Duke’s star guard.
Maybe we’ll see Dufner hanging out with the Cameron Crazies the next time Allen takes the court.
Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images
