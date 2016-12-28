Jay Ajayi, Like Tom Brady, Should Have Been Drafted Higher, Bill Belichick Says

Share this:

What do Tom Brady and Jay Ajayi have in common? If their respective drafts could be redone today, both players would be selected a whole lot higher than they were.

The Miami Dolphins nabbed Ajayi with the 149th overall pick (fifth round) in the 2015 NFL Draft, and after a nondescript rookie season, the Boise State product has exploded into one of the league’s most productive running backs as an NFL sophomore. Brady, of course, was selected 199th overall in 2000 and went on to become the winningest quarterback in league history.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who pulled the trigger on the Brady pick, stated the obvious Wednesday when asked about Ajayi’s tumble down the draft board.

“Obviously, if any of us could redo that draft over again, (Ajayi) wouldn’t be in the fifth (round), just like Brady wouldn’t be in the sixth,” Belichick said. “(But) we’re more focused on today than trying to relive the past.”

Ajayi was the 13th running back drafted in 2015. Only one of those backs, Arizona’s David Johnson, has amassed more yards on the ground this season than Ajayi, who has gained 1,213 yards on 244 carries — good for sixth in the NFL — including three 200-yard games. His most recent 200-yard effort, which came in Saturday’s overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

“He describes his (running) style as ‘angry,’ ” Belichick said, “(and) I wouldn’t disagree with that.”

The Patriots visit the Dolphins on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams. Miami has won nine of its past 10 games to secure its first playoff berth since 2008.

